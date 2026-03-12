Cuttack: Bodies of Two Siblings Found at Birupa Barrage Water, Self-Killing Suspected

Advertisement

Cuttack: Two bodies have been recovered from the Birupa River barrage in Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday. The bodies were found floating near Gate No. 1 in the barrage water in Choudwar area.

The two youths are Debashish Sahu and Subhashish Sahu of Choudwar Mandapada area. They are brothers.

As per the information received, the two brothers were missing for the last two days. Earlier, his motorcycle was found floating near Birupa barrage.

Today, fishermen saw his dead body floating near the barrage and informed the police. According to the police, the Chaudwar police reached the spot, recovered the two dead bodies with the help of fire brigade and sent them to Cuttack Medical College for post-mortem.

While it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of murder or suicide, it has been suspected as a self-killing case.

Watch the video here: