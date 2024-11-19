Cuttack Baliyatra extended for another day, to continue till November 23

Cuttack: In a happy news to all the fans of the famous Cuttack Baliyatra, the massive fair has been extended for another day. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced this on Tuesday.

The historic Baliyatra of Cuttack which is going on in the silver city of Odisha since November 15 has got extension for another day. The X handle of the Chief Minister of Odisha (CMO) informed about this extension today.

As per the X post, the historic Baliyatra was extended for another day keeping in view the interest and excitement of people for this massive fair that is underway on the Mahanadi River bank in Cuttack these days. The fair is witnessing huge crowd daily. The X message said that the Baliyatra which started from Kartika Purnima on November 15 and had been scheduled to run for 8 days will end on its night day. That means Baliyatra will continue till November 23.