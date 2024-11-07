Cuttack Bali Yatra to be held this year in both lower and upper ground

Cuttack: The famous Bali Yatra of Cuttack in Odisha will reportedly be organised this year in the upper ground as well as the lower ground. High Court restricted vending on road side or footpath in Bali Yatra area.

As per reports, this year the famous Bali Yatra of Cuttack will be organised in the upper ground and the lower ground at the Bali Yatra ground on the River Bank of Mahanadi.

Of course, next year the district administration will take steps to organise the Yatra only in the lower ground, reports suggested on Thursday.

This year the district administration will arrange special corridors for crowd control.

Orissa High Court banned vending on roadsides or footpaths in the Bali Yatra area.

The administration is arranging green corridors for ambulances and essential services. Cuttack District Collector informed the court about the Green Corridor.

