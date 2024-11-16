Cuttack Bali Yatra: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi gets angry over mismanagement, gets down from vehicle and walks; watch

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi got angry after finding some mismanagement during the historic Bali Yatra in Cuttack City yesterday.

As per his schedule, the Chief Minister reached the Silver City to inaugurate the famous Bali Yatra last evening. He reached the Gadagadia Ghat on the bank of the Mahanadi River by a boat where he was reverenced by the Sadhaba Puas and Sadhaba Bahus.

After floating a boat in the Ghat, the CM took an electric vehicle to reach the pavilion. But since only one electric vehicle was arranged for all the guests present over there, the CM got angry and alighted from the vehicle. Then he walked to reach the pavilion at the Bali Yatra ground.

A video of the Odisha CM getting angry and expressing his annoyance of the mismanagement at Cuttack Bali Yatra was captured by the cameras and is massively going viral on different social media platforms.

However, Majhi later enjoyed his time at the Bali Yatra and had the famous Cuttack dahibara. He was so impressed by the taste of the dahibara that he heaped praises on it during his speech on the stage.