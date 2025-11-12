Cuttack Bali Yatra extended for a day, to end November 13, announced Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Bali Yatra of Cuttack, the famous maritime fair and one of Asia’s largest open‑air trade events held on the banks of the Mahanadi River, has been extended by a day.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced today that the festival will now conclude on November 13 instead of November 12, citing strong public interest and the commercial needs of traders as the reasons.

The fair, which began on November 6, attracts thousands of visitors daily to its stalls of handicrafts, food, and amusement rides. The extension follows a pattern seen in past editions, such as the 2024 fair that was prolonged to November 23 after similar demand.

Officials say the extra day will help vendors recover sales and allow families to enjoy the festivities without the rush. The decision was communicated via the Chief Minister’s X handle shortly after the announcement.

ବିଶ୍ବ ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ କଟକ ବାଲିଯାତ୍ରାର ଅବଧି ଆଉ ଗୋଟିଏ ଦିନ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିବା ପାଇଁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାଦ୍ବାରା ବାଲିଯାତ୍ରା ଆଜି ୧୨ ତାରିଖ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତେ ଆସନ୍ତା କାଲି ୧୩ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ଉଦ୍‌ଯାପିତ ହେବ। ବାଲିଯାତ୍ରା ପ୍ରତି ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଆକର୍ଷଣ ଓ ଆଗ୍ରହ ତଥା ମେଳାରେ ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀମାନଙ୍କ… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 12, 2025