Cuttack Bali Yatra: CMC raids and discards food on day 6, WATCH

Cuttack: Quintals of food were discarded off by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) health department during its raids on the lower ground of Cuttack Bali Yatra on Wednesday on the sixth day of Bali Yatra held at the Ghadaghadia ground.

The raids are being conducted frequently to check the food quality and the selling of stale food. Earlier on November 16 also, a special squad set up by CMC had conducted raids to check the food being sold in different stalls in Bali Yatra.

Despite the routine raids, the food sellers are paying no heed and selling stale food and pure quality products in their food.

As per the decision taken in the meeting prior to Bali Yatra the CMC has formed as many as eight special squads to check quality of food twice daily. The eight teams shall be distributed in the upper and lower Bali Yatra grounds. Six teams will inspect the food stalls in the upper and lower grounds. Two other teams shall be deployed in the upper ground to receive complaints from visitors. They will inspect the food on receiving the complaint and shall initiate appropriate action.