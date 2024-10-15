Cuttack Bali Jatra plot registration begins, here’s how to apply; 1100 plots to be auctioned

Cuttack: Registration of plots for the historic Cuttack Bali Jatra 2024 reportedly started from today and will continue till October 25, informed Nalini Kanta Sahoo, the District Culture Officer.

According to Sahoo, the registration of plots for the Bali Jatra began at the Barabati Palace and people can register themselves both online and offline from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The applicants who fulfill 10 different criteria set by the authorities can take part in the registration process, the District Culture Officer said adding that they will have to deposit an initial registration amount of Rs 5000 for each plot.

This year, a total of 1100 plots will be put up for auction which is slated to be held on October 27. Over 900 businessmen had registered for the plots at the famous Bali Jatra ground in 2023.

The concerned officials are taking all possible efforts for the peaceful and smooth registration, auction and distribution of the plots for the Bali Jatra 2024, Sahoo informed.

It is to be noted here that the Bali Jatra 2024 will begin on November 15 and conclude on till November 22.