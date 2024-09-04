Cuttack Bali Jatra 2024 to begin from November 15, check details

Cuttack: The world famous Cuttack Bali Jatra this year will begin from November 15, informed the district collector on Wednesday.

While speaking about the Cuttack Bali Jatra 2024, the collector informed that the annual fair will continue till November 22 and priority will be given for better traffic management and toilet facilities.

A final decision regarding the exact number of days (how many days) of the Bali Jatra 2024 will be taken during the next meeting, said the collector adding that all efforts will be made to conduct a peaceful and hustle-free Bali Jatra.

For the first time in the history of the Bali Jatra, a green corridor will be set up and the number of parking slots will be increased, the collector informed.

The collector further informed that a total of five ambulance services will always be kept ready at the Bali Jatra Ground to meet any emergency. Besides, decision also has been taken to increase the number of stalls of the ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society) to 500 at the Bali Jatra Ground.

As decided in the meeting today, the Indian Navy will also showcase its air power during the historic Bali Jatra this year.

Notably, the Cuttack district administration holds the Bali Jatra on the banks of Mahanadi river in Cuttack every year to mark the day when ancient Sadhabas (ancient mariners) would set sail to distant lands of Bali, for trade and cultural expansion.

