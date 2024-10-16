Cuttack Bali Jatra 2024: Bollywood singers including Sonu Nigam & Suresh Wadkar to perform, check list of attractions

Cuttack: Famous Bollywood singers including Sonu Nigam and Suresh Wadkar will perform during the upcoming Bali Jatra 2024 in Cuttack, informed Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde after chairing a preparatory meeting today.

While speaking to the newsmen, the Collector informed that equal importance will be given to both the Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha and Akshaya Mohanty Mancha on Bali Jatra ground and various cultural programmes will be organised.

Bollywood nights will also be hosted during which apart from Sonu Nigam and Suresh Wadkar, noted singer Piyush Mishra will be among others who will enthrall the audience at the historic Bali Jatra ground with their melodious voice.

For the first time in the history of Bali Jatra, done shows with 500 drones will be organised. Besides, the visitors will also get the opportunity to enjoy the laser show, said the collector.

He further said that this year, the theme of the Cuttack-in-Cuttack Pavilion on lower Baliyatra ground will be ‘Odia Asmita, Odia Cinema’. Besides, the Green Fire cracker will be put on exhibition.

Decision also has been taken to give focus on the business of the joyrides and the parking fee of the Bali Jatra will be reduced this year. Special focus will also be given on how to attract maximum number of visitors to the annual fair.

We will hold a discussion with the Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja to put forth the demand to accord the National Heritage Festival status for Cuttack Bali Yatra, the collector said.

It is to be noted here that this year the Cuttack Bali Yatra will be held between November 15 and November 22.