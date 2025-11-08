Cuttack Apartment Balcony collapse: Odisha CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of each deceased

Advertisement

Cuttack: In the matter of the balcony of an apartment getting collapsed, today Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased of the mishap. He expressed his deep grief for the incident that claimed three lives including a 5 year old kid.

In an X post by CMO today it was also mentioned that the benefit will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). And for the injured the State Govt has made arrangements for better treatment.

It is to be noted that today in the evening hours, the balcony of an old Apartment near the Mani Sahu Chhaka in Cuttack collapsed on an asbestos- roofed house near the building resulting in the sad demise of 3 persons. Another three persons are also being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

କଟକରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣାରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୩ଜଣ (ଅବଦୁଲ ମୁଜାହିଦ, ଅବଦୁଲ ଜାହିଦ ଓ ଅବଦୁଲ ଜଲିଲ) ଙ୍କର ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ସମସ୍ତ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 8, 2025