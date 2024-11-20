Cuttack: Accused of minor girl sexual abuse case arrested by Baranga Police

Cuttack: Baranga Police a little ago arrested the accused of the minor girl sexual abuse case that took place yesterday night in Trishulia area under Baranga police station limits in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As per reports, the accused, who is said to be from Jharkhand, allegedly sexually abused the 6-year-old girl in a brick kiln in Trishulia area of Cuttack district yesterday night. The parents of the victim work in that brick kiln. However, the accused somehow committed the crime.

Following the incident, the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Baranga Police Station. On the basis of the FIR police registered a case and swung into action. Baranga Police conducted a series of raids at different places and finally nabbed the accused a little ago today from Trishulia area.

Three police teams were formed to nab the accused. Health condition of the victim girl is improving, informed Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena.

It is to be noted that the minor victim girl was admitted to the hospital following the incident in a critical condition. As per latest reports, she has been admitted to the ICU at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack and struggling for life.