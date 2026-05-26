Cuttack: Abdur Rehman, Arrested in 2015 Terror Link Case, Acquitted, watch

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Cuttack: The Cuttack District Sessions Judge Court has acquitted Abdur Rehman in the 2015 sedition case linked to alleged Al-Qaeda connections, citing lack of evidence.

The court on Tuesday delivered a 74-page verdict, ending the long-running trial registered by the Odisha Police Crime Branch.

Rehman was arrested on the night of December 15, 2015, during a joint raid by Delhi Police and the National Investigation Agency in West Kutch under Jagatpur police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha.

He was suspected of having links with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

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Following the arrest, Jagatpur police registered a suo motu case against him. The Crime Branch later took over and added charges of sedition.

Rehman had faced multiple cases in different states. A Jamshedpur court had earlier acquitted him in a separate sedition case. However, a Delhi court convicted him in a case filed by Delhi Police and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

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