Cuttack: 3 workers die of asphyxiation while working at Septic tank

Baranga: In a tragic incident, as many as three workers died today in Cuttack district of Odisha when they were working in a septic tank. The incident took place in the Naranpur village under Baranga Police Station limits of the district.

The identity of the workers are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the three workers had gone to dismantle the false roof of the septic tank of a newly constructed building. However, perhaps they fell unconscious due to asphysiation.

Later, as the other workers did not hear from them for long hours, they informed fire services personnel and Police.

After getting information fire services personnel from Baranga Fire Station reached the spot, rescued them and rushed to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. However, the doctors there declared them dead.