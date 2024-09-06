Cuttack: 3 workers die of asphyxiation while working at Septic tank

By Himanshu
Cuttack: 3 workers die of asphyxiation

Baranga: In a tragic incident, as many as three workers died today in Cuttack district of Odisha when they were working in a septic tank. The incident took place in the Naranpur village under Baranga Police Station limits of the district.

The identity of the workers are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the three workers had gone to dismantle the false roof of the septic tank of a newly constructed building. However, perhaps they fell unconscious due to asphysiation.

Later, as the other workers did not hear from them for long hours, they informed fire services personnel and Police.

After getting information fire services personnel from Baranga Fire Station reached the spot, rescued them and rushed to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. However, the doctors there declared them dead.

Also read: Mysterious container spotted floating in Odisha’s Puri sea beach, watch

Advertisement

You might also like

[Watch] Stay away from street dogs, else this could happen to you

Police personnel, another injured as man attacks with sharp weapon in Jajpur dist,…

BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha, expelled from party & joins BJP

Balangir: Railway loco pilot missing in between Titlagarh and Kantabanji, watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.