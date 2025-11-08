Cuttack: 3 of family including 5-yr-old boy killed after Apartment balcony collapses, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, at least three persons including a five year old child died in Cuttack of Odisha after the balcony of an Apartment collapsed on a house today. The incident took place near Mani Sahu Chhaka in Cuttack city.

The deceased persons have been identified as Abdul Jalil, Abdul Jahid and a five year old child.

As per reports, the balcony of an Apartment near Mani Sahu Chhak collapsed on a small asbestos-roofed room on Saturday at about 4.45 pm. As a result, four persons got critically injured.

The Fire Services Department reached the spot and sent the injured persons to SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, later, the 3 out of the four injured persons including the 5 year old boy succumbed to the injury.

Further probe of the case is underway.

Watch the video here: