Cuttack: 25 Arrested in Maniabandha Mob Lynching, Watch

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Narsinghpur: Police have arrested 25 villagers so far in connection with the mob lynching case of a 35-year-old man in Talamunduli village under Maniabandha police station in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The arrests come days after the alleged brutal killing, which was carried out on suspicion of sorcery and concealed by burning the victim’s body in a forest.

The deceased has been identified as Tikam Behera, son of Sweta Behera.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 PM on May 10 during the Chandan Yatra celebrations, but only came to light after Tikam’s father lodged a formal complaint with Maniabandha police.

In his complaint, it was alleged that villagers suspected his son of practising sorcery, which they blamed for illnesses and problems affecting several families.

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On the night of May 10, a group of villagers allegedly dragged Tikam from his house, convened a village meeting, and severely beat him. He later died from the assault. To destroy evidence, the accused allegedly carried the body deep into the forest and set it on fire.

Acting on the complaint, Maniabandha police launched a massive search operation. The breakthrough came with the arrest of the first accused, Alok Dehuri, 30, who allegedly revealed details of the murder. Police have since recovered the victim’s bones and other evidence from the spot.

Police said several other suspects are still absconding and the village has become almost deserted as many have fled to avoid arrest. Tikam had been staying with his brother and sister-in-law at Talamunduli after his wife left him seven years ago.

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