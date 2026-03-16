Cuttack: 10 patients dead in major fire at SCB Medical Trauma care ICU

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Cuttack: A major fire broke out late at night in the Trauma Care Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha, resulting in the death of 10 patients, on Monday. Several other patients are reported to be in critical condition.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 3:00 a.m. on the first floor of the Trauma Care ICU in the Emergency Department. The blaze spread suddenly, creating panic among hospital staff and patients.

After receiving information about the incident, the hospital’s in-house fire unit rushed to the spot and attempted to control the flames. Later, three additional fire engines arrived and helped bring the fire under control.

Hospital authorities immediately began evacuating patients from the ICU. Critically ill patients were shifted to the New Medicine ICU for continued treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited SCB Medical College and Hospital following the incident. He first inspected the New Medicine Ward where the shifted patients were undergoing treatment and later visited the site of the fire. Senior officials, including the Health Secretary, the Cuttack District Collector, and the Cuttack DCP, were also present at the spot.

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Authorities have confirmed that the fire has now been completely brought under control.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs25 lakh for the families of each deceased patient after reviewing the situation at the hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. At the time of the incident, 23 patients were admitted to the Trauma Care ICU. During the evacuation process, 10 patients lost their lives.

The Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and stated that strict action will be taken after the investigation report is submitted.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Trauma Care of Medicine Department in SCB hospital in Cuttack