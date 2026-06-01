Custodial death at Kabisuryanagar Police Station: ASP Nitesh Kumar Mishra shifted, SI and ASI suspended

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Cuttack: Taking a serious note of the custodial death at Kabisuryanagar Police Station in Ganjam district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Southern Range, Berhampur, has order the transferred of IPS officer Nitesh Kumar Mishra, who has been posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (U/T) Ganjam, holding independent charge of Kabisuryanagar PS.

As per an ordered issued by the IGP of Southern Range, Nitesh Kumar Mishra, IPS ASP (U/T) Ganjam, holding independent charge of Kabisuryanagar PS is withdrawn to District Police Headquarter, Ganjam, pending further enquiry.

Likewise, Kabisuruyanagar Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Sameer Kumar Rout, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Baikuntha Jena of Balichai Out Post, C/58 Suman Kumar Sahu placed under suspension with immediate effect pending further enquiry.

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This apart, Home Guard Krushna Chandra Pradhan (driver) is not to be assigned any kind of duty and Commandt H.Gs. Ganjam is directed to start the process of disengagement from the HG organization.

Besides, Ganjam SP has been directed the transfer all other staff posted at Kabisuryanagar PS and Balichhai OP to other Policee Subdivision in order to maintain impartiality in the enquiry.

It is to ne noted here that the transfer and suspension order comes hours after one Susanta Sahu, a handicapped man, died after alleged third-degree torture at Kabisuryanagar Police Station.