Curfew partially lifted in Balasore

Balasore: With normalcy gradually returning in the violence-hit areas, the Balasore district administration partially lifted curfew in Balasore Municipality on Friday.

However, the administration revoked the curfew completely from areas under the Industrial police station. Besides, the 144 section was extended till Saturday mid-night in Sahadevkhunta and Town police stations areas with relaxation between 5AM and 2PM.

Though all the commercial establishments will remain opened between 5AM and 2PM, the Schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed in the municipality areas.

The administration, though, allowed usage of internet in broadband continued to ban the same for mobile phones. Besides, all entry points to the OT Road will continue to remain closed.

It is to be noted here that the district administration imposed the prohibitory order since June 18 following a violent clash between two groups in the area.