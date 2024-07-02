Curfew lifted entirely from Balasore

Balasore: The district administration reportedly lifted curfew completely from violence-hit Balasore Municipality areas following improvement of law and order situation in the area, informed district Collector Ashish Thakare.

It is to be noted here that the curfew which was imposed after violence took place in the civic body on June 18 was revoked area-wise in a phased manner. Besides, only night curfew was in force in the last couple of days. However, it has been lifted entirely from the area today 14 days after the violence.

With the lifting of the curfew, movement of public and vehicles, and mobile and broadband internet services were restored in Balasore Municipality areas.

Notably, the district administration clamped the curfew after violent clash took place between two communities on June 18 allegedly for killing of a cow.

