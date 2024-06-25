Curfew in Balasore relaxed further, internet services restored completely

Balasore: The situation is slowly getting back to normal, the curfew in Balasore has been relaxed further, the internet services have been restored completely. The curfew has however been increased in the areas of ​​the town police station.

The curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 5 pm. Similarly, all leased lines, broadband, mobile internet services are available in the city. Along with this, all the schools, colleges and Anganwadis in the curfew area under Sahadevkhunta and Town police station have been observed to be open today. The curfew imposed in Sahdevkhunta police station area will be relaxed from 5 am to 9 pm informed the Deputy District Collector Arvind Rajsirke.

At this time, all commercial establishments can open their shops and carry out normal business. Police Superintendent Sagarika Nath informed that no new case has been filed or anyone has been arrested regarding the gang violence. As of Sunday evening, a total of 21 cases have been registered and 89 people have been arrested.

On the other hand, the police has issued a helpline and a WhatsApp number to identify the rumour-mongers. The police have advised not to give the internet wifi password to anyone. The public has been asked to change the password at regular intervals. Due to the clash between two groups on June 17, the curfew restrictions were imposed in Balasore district of Odisha.

