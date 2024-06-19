Curfew in Balasore extended till June 20 but will be relaxed for 4 hours, check details

Balasore: Curfew in the areas under Balasore municipality has been extended till 20.06.2024 midnight with relaxation for general public from 7 AM to 11 AM to meet their daily needs.

Apprehending serious law and order situation and in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 of Cr. P.C I do hereby further order that curfew is extended in the areas under Balasore Municipality on both side of the road from 12.00 midnight of 19.06.2024 to 12.00 midnight on 20.06.2024, said an order issued by the district magistrate adding that all entry points to the OT road should be closed.

The order, however, said that there shall be relaxation of curfew on 20th June 2024 from 7.00 AM to 11.00 AM. All commercial establishments shall remain open during this time for public to avail routine services/ activities in the above areas within this period.

No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place (except for emergency medical aid) except during the above mentioned time slot.

As a part of precautionary measures, schools, Anganwadi centres and colleges within these areas shall remain closed until 21st June 2024.

The curfew, however, shall not apply to those tasked with law and order/ emergency and municipal services duties including extensive magistrates, police personnel, health, electricity, PHD, Government Machinery related duties or other officer authorized in this behalf, Govt. Officials, Bank Staffs, persons engaged for providing essential services to the public such as refilling of fuel in petrol pumps, LPG Gas supply and the Examination Centre as well as the candidates for appearing any examination within the said areas.