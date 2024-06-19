Curfew in Balasore 63 people arrested till now, say reports

Balasore: There has been a curfew in Balasore district of Odisha since June 17 in which 63 people arrested till now, said reports on Wednesday. The Balasore district administration reportedly extended the curfew in Balasore Municipality area till June 19 midnight.

The curfew was clamped from midnight of June 17 to midnight of June 18 following a group clash. Informing about the development, Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare said that all entry points to OT Road will remain closed.

Apprehending serious law and order situation and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 of Cr. P.C I do hereby order that curfew is extended in the areas under Balasore Municipality of both side of road from 12.00 midnight of 18.06.2024 to 12.00 Midnight on 19.06.2024. All entry points to the OT Road should be closed,” read a notification issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot, or by vehicle or travel or stand or road around any road or public place (except for emergency medical aid). All commercial establishment or other establishment shall remain closed in the above said areas within this period.

The curfew, however, shall not apply to those tasked with law and order/ emergency and municipal services duties including extensive magistrates, police personnel, health, electricity, PHD, Government Machinery related duties or other officer authorized in this behalf, Govt. Officials, Bank Staffs, persons engaged for providing essential services to the public such as refilling of fuel in petrol pumps, LPG Gas supply and the Examination Centre as well as the candidates for appearing any examination within the said areas.

Further, in view of the emergent nature of the order. It is being issued ex-parte and is addressed to the public in general. The compliance of these orders shall be ensured by the executive magistrate, as deployed for such purpose and police officers/ officials. Violations may be strictly dealt with under relevant provisions of IPC.

It is to be noted here that at least five people were injured while 15 to 20 vehicles were damaged in a group clash at Patrapada area of Balasore town yesterday.

The group fight reportedly took place due to some unknown reason. Following which the members of both the groups pelted stones at each other and vandalised vehicles near the Chandipur-Balasore main road for 10 to 15 fifteen minutes.

A team of cops reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. However, as situation went out of control, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and deployed additional security forces.