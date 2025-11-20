CUO and UNICEF join hands to establish tribal communication cell

Advertisement

Koraput: In a landmark step toward strengthening tribal voices and safeguarding Odisha’s rich indigenous heritage, the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, and UNICEF Odisha have entered into a strategic partnership to establish a Tribal Communication Cell (TCC) on the University campus. The initiative aims to advance socio-economic empowerment, preserve traditional knowledge systems, and ensure greater inclusion of tribal communities in the state’s developmental landscape.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) was formally signed today with the presence of Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Panda, Vice-Chancellor (I/c), CUO, and William Hanlon Jr., Chief, Field Office, UNICEF Odisha as the signatories. Others present on the Programme were Finance Officer Duryodhan Sethi, Dr. Nikhil Kumar Gouda, HoD & Associate Professor, Dept. of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr. Sugata Roy, Specialist, SBC, UNICEF Odisha, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer, and all faculty members of the J&MC department from CUO and UNICEF on 20 November 2025 in the CUO campus at Sunabeda.

Describing the initiative as a milestone for the University, Prof. Panda, said that the establishment of the Tribal Communication Cell is a moment of pride. It will empower both students and tribal communities, fostering inclusive communication and contributing to sustainable development across tribal-dominated regions. Koraput is rich in productions, and the promotion of the products are necessary, he said. More research in this area will be helpful for the tribal community and the TCC will further the growth process, Prof. Panda hoped.

Reflecting on the significance of the collaboration, William Hanlon Jr. remarked that this partnership underlines our shared vision to place tribal perspectives at the heart of development. The Tribal Communication Cell will play a transformative role in generating evidence, nurturing capacities, and creating spaces for meaningful dialogue. It will ultimately strengthen the rights and well-being of children and families in tribal regions of Odisha.

Advertisement

Highlighting the objectives of the Tribal Communication Cell, Dr. Nikhil Kumar Gouda, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, said that the Cell, to be managed by the Department, would serve as a dynamic centre for research, documentation, capacity building, and community engagement. With UNICEF extending technical expertise and continuous support, the Cell aims to develop culturally rooted communication models that genuinely reflect the lived experiences of tribal communities.

The signing ceremony was also attended by key academic and administrative officials including Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, Dr. Gourav Ranjan, Sumit Kumar Behera, Dr. Sony Parhi and Dr. Talat Jahan Begam. Dr. Sourav Gupta, Associate Professor, proposed the Vote of Thanks.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO, CUO informed that this collaborative effort marks a significant stride toward fostering respectful dialogue, informed action, and evidence-based advocacy for the holistic welfare of tribal communities across Odisha.