CT&GST officials conduct simultaneous raids at jewellery shops in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The officials of the Commercial Tax & Goods and Services Tax (CT&GST) conducted simultaneous raids at jewellery shops in Sambalpur City of Odisha today.

One of the CT&GST officials had reportedly gone to the Tulshayan Jewellery situated at Marwadi Padaa to purchase gold. However, the owner failed to give the bill for the purchase. Suspecting that the jewellery shop is avoiding payment of GST, following which the officials conducted raids.

According to sources, the CT&GST officials conducted simultaneous raids at the jewellery shops (the owner has two shops), workshop and house of the owner. They inspected the jewellery stocks and verified various documents during the raid, added the sources.

Till the filing of this report, the raids by the CT&GST officials are still underway.