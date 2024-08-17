CT & GST Assistant Commissioner under Vigilance scanner, raid at 5 places

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance on Saturday conducted raid at five locations of Assistant Commissioner of CT & GST, Enforcement Unit, Jajpur.

The raid has been conducted on the allegation of siphoning of government money to a tune of Rs 5.85 lakh caused by Binay Bhusan Tripathy without collecting tax and penalty from scrap goods vehicle.

The verification revealed that during incumbency of Tripathy had intercepted one goods vehicle carrying scrap about 22,240 kgs worth Rs 8,89,600 at Revena, Jajpur.

Tripathy then contacted the owner of the goods and asked him to deposit Rs 3,20,000 in the cash ledger as tax and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 towards illegal gratification in order to release his vehicle and material.

However, when the bribe demand was not met, Tripathy, illegally sold the entire scrap to another scrap dealer, and realized the tax and misappropriated the balance amount Rs.5,85,356.00.

It is alleged that Tripathy have collected huge bribe amounts from various transporters/suppliers on grounds of evasion of taxes.

In this connection, the Odisha vigilance conducted searches at five places linked to Tripathy.

1. His Government quarter no. IV-R-10/3, Unit-2, Bhubaneswar.

2. Paternal house located at village Padmapur, Nirakarpur, Dist. Khordha.

3. Farm house under construction at Padmapur, PS. Nirakarpur.

4. Flat no.201, Krushnapriya Apartment Uttara Munda Muhana,Barmunda Bhubaneswar of Tripathi.

5. Jadupur village , Patakura, Kendrapara.

Around seven deputy SPs, 14 Inspectors, and 25 more staff are engaged in the searches. Searches continuing.

Further report follows.

