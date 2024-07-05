CRUT to run special ‘Mo Bus’ fleet for Puri Ratha Yatra, details here

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the extra rush of the passengers during the Ratha Yatra, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to run special ‘Mo Bus’ fleet to and from Puri.

The special ‘Mo Bus’ fleet will be run on 8 different routes between July 7 and July 9 and again on July 15 to July 17, said the CRUT adding that the Mo Bus services (Airport Express) will remain suspended on route no 1, AI 2, 52, 60 and 61 from 7th to 9th July and from 15th to 17th July. But between July 10th and July 14th, buses will continue to run on the same routes as before.

Each devotee has to pay Rs 100 to travel in the AC bus, Rs 80 to travel in non-AC bus and Rs 20 to travel in the shuttle bus during the Ratha Yatra period.

Here’s the list of routes on which the CRUT will run the special ‘Mo Bus’ fleet during the Ratha Yatra:

Route 50 Express: From Bhubaneswar Railway Station to Talabania bus stand in Puri

Route 51 Express: From Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) or Baramunda to Talabania bus stand in Puri

Route 53 Express (Shuttle Service): From Malatipatapur Bus Stand to Talabania bus stand in Puri

Route 54 Express: From National Law University (NLU) in Cuttack to Talabania bus stand in Puri

Route 56 Express: From Khurda to Talabania bus stand in Puri (Via Jatni).

Route 57 Express: From Talabania bus stand in Puri to Kakatpur in Puri (Via New Marine Drive, Konark)

Route 58 Express: From Jagatpur in Cuttack to Talabania bus stand in Puri

Route 59 Express: From Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack to Talabania bus stand in Puri.

CRUT further said that it will inform people the timing of the busses and more details about this special bus services on its officials social media pages soon.