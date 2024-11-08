CRUT acts hard! Terminates drunk Mo Bus driver and conductor, suspends two others

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Orissa High Court expressed its annoyance over the number of accidents caused by the Mo Bus, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today took stringent action against two drivers and two conductors.

Taking to its X handle, the CRUT said that it terminated a driver and a conductor after they were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Likewise, two more, a driver and a conductor, were also suspended for a period of two months for indisciplinary actions during duty hours.

The CRUT also said that it will give priority to passengers’ safety and their faith on the Mo Bus staffs. It also warned that it will cancel the licenses of the drivers, who will be found under the influence of alcohol during the duty hours, for six month. Not only this, the State government will not allow the drivers to drive vehicle anywhere.

It is to be noted here that while conducting a hearing of a plea filed over the accidents caused by the Mo Buses, the Orissa High Ccourt yesterday had asked CRUT Managing Director (MD) Thirumala Naik what actions have been taken to avoid occurrence of accidents and protect the lives of the people.

The court also had asked either the Mo Bus drivers are undergoing the breath test to check the presence of alcohol. This apart, the CRUT MD was directed to strictly follow the guidelines of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).