Cross-Voting Allegation: Case for Disqualification of 8 BJD MLAs; Next Hearing on September 29

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Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has admitted for hearing the petition filed seeking disqualification of 8 BJD MLAs for allegedly violating the party whip and indulging in cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The case was heard today by the bench of Hon’ble Justice R.K. Patnaik. The Court has directed the respondents to file their reply. The next hearing has been fixed for September 29.

The petition has been filed by BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallick. MLAs Ramakanta Bhoi, Subasini Jena, Nabakishore Mallick, Chakramani Kanhar, Souvic Biswal, Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Arabinda Mahapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, along with the Assembly Speaker, have been made parties in the case.

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BJD had alleged that the 8 MLAs violated the party whip and cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections held in March. On this basis, the party had filed a petition before the Speaker seeking their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. However, on June 22, Speaker Surama Padhi had rejected the petition.

The Speaker had observed that the petition was incomplete as it lacked necessary facts, evidence and affidavit. She had said the petition was rejected as necessary facts and evidence as per Sub-Rule 6 and 7 of Rule 6 of the Assembly Rules were not submitted.

Challenging this decision of the Speaker, BJD has moved the High Court. With the High Court admitting the case and directing the respondents to file a reply, all eyes are now on the hearing on September 29.