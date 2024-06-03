Crores worth ganja plantation in Puri destroyed, see detailed report here

Puri: In a huge success to the Excise Department in Odisha, crores worth ganja plantation in Puri has been destroyed, said reports on Monday. In many places of Puri district, there were several reports of illegal cultivation of ganja especially in Kanas block.

Reports say that the local people have been complaining about this to the Excise department on a regular basis but this has fallen of deaf ears.

After the news was broadcast the Excise department of Puri went to the scene and destroyed two crore worth of ganja trees in this area. The local people are questioning what action has been taken against the accused, they are further saying that if the department does not take any action then action will be taken against the department.

The Excise Department officials has seized 24 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 1.4 lakh in Odisha’s Puri district in August. The officials have arrested one Rankanidhi Pradhan, a resident of Benagaon village of the district in this connection.

According to sources, Rankanidi was transporting the ganja on his bike when the officials caught him red-handed. The seized the ganja and the bike and apprehended the accused. The accused was presented before the court on Friday.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

