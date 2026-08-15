Crocodile Terror In Bhadrak: Reptile Snatches Dog From Road Amid Floods

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Bhadrak: Panic gripped residents of Hatnagar village under Bodak Panchayat in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district in Odisha on Saturday after a crocodile dragged away a stray dog from a village road amid flood conditions.

According to locals, floodwaters from the Reba river had spilled onto the road when a crocodile suddenly came out and dragged away a stray dog that was roaming on the street.

The incident was witnessed by villagers who immediately raised an alarm.

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The sudden appearance of the reptile has left people living along the riverbanks terrified. With both the Baitarani and Reba rivers in spate, crocodiles have reportedly started moving out of the rivers and into nearby human habitations.

Villagers have urged the forest department to carry out rescue operations and keep a watch in the flood-affected areas to prevent any human-animal conflict.