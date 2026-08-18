Crocodile spotted in Gobari river in Kendrapada, Panic spreads among locals

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Kendrapara: A crocodile was allegedly spotted in Gobari river near the Bhaskar Cinema in Kendrapada district of Odisha. The sighting of the reptile has created panic among the locals. Local municipality and forest department authorities have verified the sighting of the massive saltwater crocodile swimming through local urban channels.

According to sources, some locals claimed that they have seen the crocodile in the river on Sunday night. The claims were further fortified with a viral photo on social media which shows the reptile in the river.

It is being suspected to have been moved upstream in the floodwaters. While many crocodiles have been spotted in the Gandakhia in the lower reaches of the Gobari river, this is the first time a crocodile has been seen in the Gobari river that passes through Kendrapara city.

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After this news came to light, the municipal administration has warned the locals about the crocodile and have officially barred them from entering the Gobari river to avoid the risk of being dragged by the reptile.

The authorities investigated the claims and found them to be true. So, the district administration has deployed public address systems using microphones to warn residents of Kendrapara town, Kapaleswar, and Gulnagar panchayats to stay completely away from the water.