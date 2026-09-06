Crocodile spotted in Genguti river in Jajpur, triggers panic among locals

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Jajpur: A crocodile was spotted swimming in the Genguti river near the Balikuda bridge in Badachana block of Jajpur district. The crocodile has been seen in the river since yesterday.

According to sources, the locals were shocked to witness a crocodile diving under the water then rising up again in the river surface since Saturday.

On being informed, the Forest department officials reached the spot and warned people not to go near or into the river.

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The forest department is monitoring the movement of the crocodile. The forest department is investigating where the crocodile came from and in which part of the river it is located.

Locals have also been warned not to go into the river. Meanwhile, the forest department has also warned those who really had to enter the river to be careful and not to go near the crocodile if they see it.