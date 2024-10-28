Crocodile snatches away buffalo from River bank in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, watch

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident a crocodile snatched away a buffalo from the River bank in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Salandi River bank near Sitalpur village in Aradi area of Chandbali block.

As per reports, the buffalo was drinking water from the Salandi River when the fierce crocodile came out of the water and snatched away the large buffalo into the deep water by holding it with its jaws.

After preying the buffalo the crocodile was still in the water for long time and this was witnessed by many persons. The crocodile is said to be about 16 feet long.

The locals are in panic as the huge crocodile is still there in the water waiting for next prey. Even the riverside people are guarding the riverside out of fear.

Every day, a number of children go to the village primary school through this riverbank for studies. Also, the people living in the village travel for their daily needs through this bank.

After getting information the ODRAF team has reached the river bank.

Watch the video here: