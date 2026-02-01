Crocodile population increases in Satkosia Gorge

Angul: The number of Crocodiles in the Mahanadi river area in Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary have increased in Odisha. According to the census report, the number of Crocodiles have reached 110 in the river in comparison to the 75 last year. Out of the 110 crocodiles, 88 are muggers, and 22 are gharials.

The crocodile census was carried out in 22 kilometer stretch of Mahanadi river from Janaury 6 this year. A total of 14 teams inlcuing 70 forest officers, and researchers carried out the census in the area. Last year, there were 59 muggars and 16 gharials were spotted in the gorge.

This rise is driven by conservation efforts, habitat protection, and the recent spotting of hatchlings, highlighting successful breeding in the Mahanadi river.