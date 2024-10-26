Crocodile found inside prawn gheri in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, watch

Rajkanika: People got frightened on Saturday after witnessing a crocodile inside a prawn gheri in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The crocodile was seen inside a prawn gheri near the Chauliakolta village under Rajkanika Police Station in the district.

As per reports, people panicked after seeing a large crocodile inside a prawn gheri in Aul area of Kendrapara district. After the owner of the gheri seen the crocodile inside the gheri he informed the Forest Department about it.

After getting information the personnel of the Forest Department reached the spot and started operation to rescue the crocodile.

It has been suspected that the crocodile might have lurked into the prawn gheri from the nearby Bramhani River which has been linked with the Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7)

Also read: Panic grips locals after Leopard spotted at Bhubaneswar airport again