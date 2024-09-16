Crocodile attack in Kendrapara, man dragged into river locals terrified

By Sudeshna Panda
crocodile attack in kendrapara

Aul: In a crocodile attack in Kendarpara district of Odisha, a man has been dragged into the river said reports on Monday.

According to reports, the man was grazing his cattle when a crocodile dragged him into the river. The person who was pulled into the river by the crocodile was Ajambar Naik of Ichapur village.

It is alleged that the man was dragged by a crocodile while he was grazing his cattle on the banks of Kharsua river. Seeing this, the people standing nearby shouted.

Immediately, the local people searched for the man with the help of boats. Efforts have been made to rescue the missing person by the fire department personnel.

Also Read: 10 feet long crocodile rescued from pond in Odisha’s Kendrapara dist, watch
