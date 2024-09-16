Critical attack on brothers in Soroda, one dead and one critical

Soroda: In a shocking incident, there has been a critical attack of brother in Sorada bock of Ganjam district in Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Ambutulu village in Sorada block of Ganjam district due to alleged past enmity.

In the attack it has been reported that one brother has died and the other brother is critically injured. The deceased has been identified as Babu Swain. The other brother has been critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital, as his condition deteriorated he has been shifted to MKCG Hospital and College in Berhampur.

The police has reached the spot and has nabbed the alleged attacker. The police probe is underway. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

