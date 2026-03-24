Crime surge in Odisha: Hotel cook’s throat slit in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: A wave of violence has gripped the state capital following a horrific murder attempt over a minor dispute. In an appalling incident late last night near Patia Station, a hotel cook narrowly escaped death after his throat was slit by a helper. The victim, identified as Ashish Mohanty, was reportedly inside a rest room when a verbal spat escalated into a physical confrontation. The accused helper, K. Laba Ray, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, used a sharp weapon to attack Mohanty’s neck with the intent to kill.

The Chandrasekharpur Police reached the spot immediately after being alerted and have detained the accused helper for further interrogation. Meanwhile, Mohanty was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing emergency treatment. This incident has sparked fresh concerns regarding the safety of employees in the hospitality sector and the rising trend of alcohol-fueled violence in the city.

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In a separate tragic event, the festive spirit of Holi was shattered in Sarang village of Dhenkanal district after a minor argument turned fatal. The victim, Biswanath Bej, had gone to take a bath when a heated exchange broke out with his neighbors over a trivial matter. The situation quickly turned into a brutal group assault, during which Biswanath was stabbed to death.

The violence did not stop there, as the attackers also targeted Biswanath’s family. His wife and son sustained severe injuries while attempting to intervene and are currently battling for their lives in the hospital. Local authorities are investigating the case of group misconduct and murder, highlighting a disturbing rise in extreme aggression over small disagreements across the region.

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