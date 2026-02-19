Crime rate on the rise in Bhubaneswar, police on high alert

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The city’s residents are living in fear as criminals carry out bold daylight robberies and attacks across the state capital city. Lawbreakers are openly targeting the public, creating an atmosphere of terror in multiple parts of the city.

Incidents reported include assaults on senior citizens, daylight looting, and robberies from gold shops. In Bhagabanpur area of the city, an elderly person was attacked with a knife recently in Kalinga Vihar, a jewelry shop was looted, and in Chandrashekharpur, a senior citizen’s gold chain was snatched.

Following the surge in criminal activity, the police have intensified operations to catch the culprits. Officials say there are multiple reasons behind the spike in crime, including lack of effective monitoring through the Crime Criminal Tracking System, weak surveillance inside and outside jails, and youth and minors collaborating with seasoned criminals.

Police enforcement remains limited night patrolling and checkpoints are insufficient, “drunk and drive” checks are not consistently conducted, and proactive monitoring of street crimes is lacking.

Authorities have now begun preparing lists of known criminals in each police station area and are filing cases under Section 129 of the BNS Act against habitual offenders to curb further incidents.

The police also has urged the residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, while the police continue to step up efforts to restore safety across the city.

