Crime Branch likely to conduct polygraph and brain mapping tests on suspended cops and Army officer’s fiancée

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch is likely to conduct the polygraph and brain mapping tests on the suspended cops and Army officer’s fiancée involved in the famous Bharatpur Police station case.

Sources said that there is no similarity between the statements of the Indian Army officer of the Sikh Regiment Major Gurvansh Singh and his Fiancée and sequence of event and video evidence due to which the probe agency have reportedly decided to conduct their polygraph and brain mapping tests.

All the five cops including the former Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur Police Station Dinakrushna Mishra, who have been suspended, have expressed their willingness to undergo the tests, said sources adding that the probe agency is likely to seek the permission of the Army officer and his fiancée to conduct their lie detention test. The officers are likely to apply in the court for the same.

Meanwhile, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar, has been asked to remain ready to conduct the tests anytime or any day.

On the other hand, investigating officer after meeting ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra, said that digital and other circumstantial evidence has been collected and the Mobile CDR is being inspected.