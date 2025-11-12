Crime Branch arrests another key accused of Odisha Police SI recruitment scam

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch has reportedly arrested yet another key accused of Odisha Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sagar Gouda who is believed to be the mastermind Shankar Prusty’s close associate.

According to Crime Branch officials, investigations have revealed that Sagar Gouda played a pivotal role in supervising the entire operation at the Balasore Module. Acting on instructions from the main accused Sankar Prusty, he coordinated logistical arrangements and ensured execution of the plan on the ground.

It has also been established that Gouda visited Digha on September 29, where hotel accommodations had been booked by Aravinda Das for the candidates. As per the criminal plan, he was to operate and oversee the secret operations at Digha in direct connivance with Sankar Prusty.

Gouda had been to Nepal along with Prusty and was present when the latter was arrested from Uttarakhand. The officials, however, let him go after issuing a notice.

In course of interrogation, the Crime Branch officials unearthed more detail about the scam from him and got to know that there was some financial transaction between Shankar Prusty and Sagar Gouda.

Sagar Gauda’s arrest comes a day after the central government issued a notification stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the probe from the Odisha Crime Branch.

Till now, a total of 126 people have been arrested in this case.