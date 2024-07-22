Cricketer Subhranshu Senapati leaves Odisha, to play for Madhya Pradesh

Cuttack: Odisha’s rising star cricketer Subhranshu Senapati will not be playing for the State anymore as today he officially announced his decision to leave the home State to play for Madhya Pradesh in the coming season.

While speaking to the newsmen at a press conference this afternoon, Senapati said that he had sought the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) to leave Odisha and he has got the same now.

Speaking about his next course of action, Senapati said that he decided to leave the state and play cricket for Madhya Pradesh. “I took the decision to leave playing for Odisha for my career. Some players who had left the State earlier have become successful while playing for other states. I too believe that I will become successful. Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit had contacted me and the OCA has extended me support,” he said.

“I express my gratitude to OCA for the help and support. I have received NOC from the State Cricket board. I have taken this decision for my future as a better team and coach with assurance of opportunity have approached me,” he added.

Subhranshu further said, “There is no lacuna in Odisha or OCA. Anyone and everyone can play here and grow in life. But my decision is a personal decision.”

With this development, Subhranshu became the tenth cricketer of Odisha to play for other State. He had been playing for the State for the last eight years. He has scored 2967 runs form his 55 matches. It includes 8 centuries and 12 half-centuries. His highest 277 was against Madhya Pradesh in 2023-24 Ranji season

Likewise, in the A-List category, he has played 49 matches and scored 1380 runs and 1082 runs from 39 T20 matches.