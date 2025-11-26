Crackdown launched on Illegal Sale of Abortion Pills in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Drugs Control Department, Bhubaneswar has launched a crackdown on the illegal sale of abortion pills at pharmacies in Bhubaneswar.

Officials have conducted raids at various medical stores in Sailashree Vihar of Chandrasekharpur area. In multiple cases, authorities have also recommended cancellation of licences. Drug inspectors have been checking stocks and records to trace unauthorised distribution of abortion pills.

During inspections, some shopkeepers temporarily stopped the sale, only to resume it later. Following this pattern of repeated violations, the Drugs Controller on November 21 issued a formal order to begin a strict and continuous enforcement drive.