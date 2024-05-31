Court rejects BJP MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev’s bail plea

Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Additional District Sessions Judge-2 today rejected the bail plea of BJP’s MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev, who was arrested by the police on charges of vandalizing the electronic voting machine (EVM) during voting on May 25.

Earlier today, the court conducted a hearing of the case and had preserved its verdict after hearing to both the parties. Later, in the afternoon, the court pronounced its verdict and rejected the bail plea of the Prashant Jagdev, the sitting MLA of Chilika.

It is to be noted here that based on the FIR of the presiding officer Gyana Ranjan Tripathy, police reportedly picked up Prashant Jagdev from Begunia from the car in which he was traveling along with Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi allegedly after vandalizing the EVM at Badakumari Panchayat of Bolagarh Block of Khurda district on May 25.

Later he was arrested and booked under 16 charges like forcefully barging into the election booth, vandalizing the EVM, attacking the voters, beating up the presiding officer and misbehaving with a woman.