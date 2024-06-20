Court frames charges against Ollywood star Anubhav Mohanty in domestic violence case

Odisha
Court frames charges against Anubhav Mohanty

Cuttack: Trouble mounted for Ollywood actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty yet again as the Cuttack Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court today framed charges against him and his two associates in the domestic violence case registered against them by Anubhav’s now divorced wife Varsha Priyadarshini at the Purighat police station.

According to sources, the court has framed the charges against them under sections 506, 509, 498A, and 34 IPC.

It is to be noted here that the JMFC Court Cuttack had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Mohanty on May 13 for failing to appear before it for framing of charges in connection with a domestic violence case filed by Varsha Priyadarshini. The court had directed the Purighat police to execute the NBW by May 23. Later, the Orissa High Court on May 16 had put a stay on the NBW.

Varsha had filed a complaint at the Purighat police station against Anubhav and his two associates- Sujit Dallei and Khagendra Prasad Sahu- in December 2022 alleging that they had forcibly confined her to a room in the actor’s residence in Nandisahi. Later, a police party rescued her from captivity. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Mohanty.

