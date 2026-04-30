Court convicts former Assistant Horticulture Officer in corruption case

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Balasore: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Assistant Horticulture Officer of Nilgiri in Balasore district in a corruption case.

Prasanta Kumar Mishra, the former Assistant Horticulture Officer convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine Rs 50,000.

Mishra was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act,1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of government money allotted under National Horticulture Mission (NHM) scheme meant for preparation of new banana garden.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Prasanta Kumar Mishra following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: 3 Bank Officials Along With Loanee Convicted In Vigilance Corruption Case