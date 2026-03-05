Court allows Vigilance to take former Deputy Director of Mines Debabrata Mohanty on remand

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar today allowed the Odisha Vigilance to take former Deputy Director of Mines Debabrata Mohanty on remand for questing him.

The Investigating Officer vide Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No 01/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 had applied before the Court to take the Deputy Director of Mines on a five day remand. However, the court allowed to take him on three days remand till March 7 for further investigation.

Advertisement

Further, Debabrata Mohanty will be taken to Phulbani tomorrow for inventory of his rented house, the probe agency said.

Also Read: Deputy Director Of Mines Debabrata Mohanty Nabbed By Odisha Vigilance