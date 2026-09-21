Couple Thrashed On Way to Kapilash Temple, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: A young couple was allegedly assaulted while on their way to Kapilash Temple in Dhenkanal district of Odisha recently. A video of the incident has reportedly gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the couple was stopped by a group of local youths while they were heading towards Kapilash Peetha. They were then allegedly beaten up mercilessly, and the woman was reportedly misbehaved with.

Advertisement

The victims pleaded with the attackers to let them go, but they did not listen.

A video of the assault is now doing the rounds on social media, sparking outrage.

Also read: Gang Attack in Bhubaneswar: Firing and Assault Near Kolathia Leaves 3 Injured