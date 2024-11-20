Shocking! Couple sell newborn girl for Rs 20,000 in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a woman sold her newborn girl for Rs 20,000. Such an incident has come to the fore from Nuapada slum in JK pur under Chandili police station limits in Rayagada district on Monday morning.

According to information, Rahul Dhanbed and his wife Kumud Ganta sold their newborn girl to Kopala Rajsekhar of Pedapenki village in Parbatipuram district of Andhra Pradesh without any go ahead from the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA). Kumud had delivered their daughter on November 3.

As the couple were in need of money they sold her. The couple has a daughter already and this was their second issue. As they were unable to afford the upbringing of another girl they sold it for Rs 20,000 without the knowledge of the CARA, the apex body for adoptions in India. They had filed only an affidavit in front of the notary of Rayagada.

On receiving information, the Child Welfare Commission, rescued the child and is keeping her with them. The Child welfare officer of Rayagada district reached the spot and started an enquiry. He said,” I work as a daily wage labourer and our family of three consisting of me, my wife Kumud and elder daughter survive on that money. We do not have a ration card so are unable to receive allowances and benefits under PDS. We have to buy rice from outside at higher price. We stay in my brother’s house as we haven’t got any house from the government.”

Kumud said,” After I delivered in the hospital, a woman came and told me to give Rs 20,000 if I sell my daughter.”