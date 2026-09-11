Couple kills self by consuming poison in Nuapada, Girlfriend dies, boyfriend critical

Advertisement

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Salebidi village under Sinapali police limits in Nuapada district. The girlfriend died during treatment, while the boyfriend is still in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Doleswari Sa, a resident of Salebidi village, while her boyfriend has been identified as Manoj Sa. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

As per reports, the couple had fled from their homes two days ago and spent the night in a forest near the village. Later, following an alleged dispute over an issue between them, both reportedly consumed poison.

Advertisement

After receiving information, family members rescued them in a critical condition and initially admitted them to the Sinapali Community Health Centre. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

At the hospital, doctors declared Doleswari dead, while Manoj is still undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, after being informed about the incident, Sinapali police reached the hospital and seized the deceased woman’s body. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause of the incident.